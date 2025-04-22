Sels: Forest tactical change caught Spurs

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels says they deserved Monday night's win at Tottenham.

The 2-1 triumph strengthens Forest's grip on third-place on the Premier League table.

Sels said afterwards: "We knew that after the two losses in the last two games it was important to bounce back. And we are really happy with the three points today and to be back where we have been the whole season.

"Tottenham are a strong team that out you under a lot of pressure and we knew that they would play a lot down the sides, so the coach changed tactics at half time to try to not let the crosses come in any more.

"But you saw the statistics. It was not easy for us but we defended well and did not give a lot of chances away.

"When the coach brought in Morato at half time we knew that we would defend quite a lot in the second half because our speed was away with Elanga. The gaffer did well to bring in Callum (Hudson-Odoi) and we tried to create on the counter. We did not create a lot but we defended well."