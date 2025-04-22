Anderson delighted scoring in "massive" Forest win at Spurs

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson declared victory at Tottenham on Monday night.

Anderson struck early, with Chris Wood also netting inside the opening 16 minutes before Tottenham eventually scored on 87 minutes for the hosts.

After the 2-1 away win, Anderson said: "The result was massive for us. It was a huge game to come into to try to get three points. The lads dug in and we showed what we are about and we're buzzing.

"(Surprised at the fast start?) Yes a little bit to be fair. We started brightly and we got two chances and were clinical.

"We are hard to beat, that is what we built our foundations on. Strong at the back and we have good attackers. We just need to be hard to beat.

"They were causing us quite a lot of problems in the first half and we went to a back five (at half time) and that helped us deal with them a little bit."

Sels the difference

Mats (Sels) was terrific again today, so I'm buzzing for him," added Anderson.

"We really needed that after two defeats. We have come back and bounced back so it is huge for us. We've got to keep believing until the last game. We will be pushing."