Scarles grateful to Potter for fresh West Ham chance

Scarles grateful to Potter for fresh West Ham chance
Ollie Scarles is delighted with his chance this season at West Ham United.

The academy graduate has impressed at wing-back under Hammers manager Graham Potter.

Scarles told the London Evening Standard: “I can’t really ask for much more.

“I can’t thank the manager enough for the trust he’s put in me. The fact I’m still getting trusted and still getting minutes reflects the way I’m playing. I think I’m doing well, getting involved in play. Defensively, my game has improved quite a bit. It’s about just trying to show what I can do.

“I think the five-back or three-back really suits me.

“My defensive game has really come on recently. It’s one thing I felt I really needed to work on. In recent performances, I’ve shown that it’s come on quite a bit. Also, I really like to show that I can get forward and be creative.”

He also said:  “I think I can become a very important player. I’d like to start most games for West Ham.

“I just want to follow players like (Aaron) Cresswell and Prowsey (James Ward-Prowse), playing that many games in the Premier League. That’s what every player wants, a career like that. You become an experienced player, and then you can pass on your knowledge to younger players coming through.”

 

