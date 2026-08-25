Savinho requests name change to Savio following Tottenham switch from Man City

Savio has made the switch to Tottenham this week as he requests a change to his normal moniker.

Tottenham have taken their summer spending spree beyond the £300M mark this week as they brought in 22 year old Savio in a £85M deal as he joins the likes of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes who have joined the side.

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Interestingly, at Tottenham he will now be referred to as Savio as that name has been placed on the back of his new Spurs No17 shirt, a number he takes from former captain Cristian Romero.

His full name is Sávio Moreira de Oliveira. At Girona, he played with “Sávio” on his shirt, but when he joined Manchester City in 2024 he switched to “Savinho” as Brazil had placed the name on his shirt for his first senior international call-up, so he chose to use it at City as well.

Now, he switches it back to his legal name in what is a fresh start in North London for the winger who grabbed 5 goals and 3 assists last season for the Citizens.

Savio joined City from French side Troyes in a £30.8m deal and becomes the club’s record sale, surpassing the fee collected for Julian Alvarez when he made the switch to Atletico Madrid.

Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi said: “Sávio is a player who brings energy, imagination and quality in wide positions. He has the courage to attack defenders and the ability to change a game with his creativity.”