Salah ducks questions about Liverpool contract talks

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah admits he has little to offer on new contract news.

Salah was asked for an update after Liverpool's win at West Ham on Sunday night.

"No, we are far away from that," he responded when asked for contract news, "and I don't want to put anything in the media.

"The only thing on my mind is I want Liverpool to win the league and I want to be part of that.

"I will do my best for the team to win the trophy. There is a few other teams catching up with us and we need to stay focused and humble and go again."