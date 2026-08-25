Louis Saha says "Alonso can win the title with Chelsea this season" if he fixes one thing

Former Premier League star Louis Saha has revealed he believes Chelsea could win the league if their midfield is changed.

Alonso began his Stamford Bridge reign with a thrilling 3-2 Premier League win at west London rivals Fulham on Monday night as he sent a message to the rest of the English top flight.

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Performances from Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro stunned the Cottagers on the night, with Chelsea looking formidable going forward.

However, despite their threat going forward, the Blues were less impressive through midfield or at the back as they struggled to control the game and fend off the Fulham attack.

Speaking to Mr Gamble, Saha believes that if Chelsea can solve their issues in the middle of the park, they may become league champions for the first time in over a decade.

“I think Xabi Alonso can win the title with Chelsea this season. There is the ability among the players for him to actually build a strong side, and we saw what he is capable of as a manager at Bayer Leverkusen. I really loved the way he got them playing.

“They were a high pressing team but could take control in midfield and they were amazing to watch. I just hope they can find the stability that Alonso needs in midfield through Moises Caicedo and all these other terrific players because they’re really good but they make mistakes.

“They don’t have the calmness you need in these positions and their positioning can be erratic at times. They make so many mistakes at just the wrong moments and it leads to them losing games they should have won.

“Hopefully, Xabi Alonso is able to fix that because he knows what it takes to control a midfield.”

Chelsea could still lose Enzo Fernandez in midfield, adding to their worries in the squad who next face Luton Town in the EFL Cup in midweek before facing Brighton.