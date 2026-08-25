Palmer sends cold message to the Premier League: Did you not watch the game? I'm ready

Cole Palmer has sent a message to the rest of the Premier League after his fine performance against Fulham.

Palmer was back to his best in the 3-2 win over Fulham, producing a goal and an assist against the Cottagers at Craven Cottage as the Blues picked up 3 points in their opening game.

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The 24 year old looks refreshed after the summer break and may be back to his best for Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso who “really enjoyed his performance” and said Palmer “played with responsibility and maturity, but also freedom.”

The England star who missed out on the World Cup was asked how ready he felt for the challenges ahead and joked that fans should know he is back to his best.

"Did you not watch the game? I'm only joking, I'm ready you know," Palmer told Sky Sport with a smile.

"It was a difficult season with injuries and whatnot, but through the summer and since I've been back I've worked extra hard. Obviously with the injuries I've had to try and prevent them and work extra hard day in, day out. I know the talent I've got so I can put in performances like that.

"Normally I'm not an emotional person, the people who know me know I'm not usually bothered about things in life, but over the summer I rested, I recharged and yeah, I'm ready, and I'm hungry," he added.

After the game, Gary Neville said Palmer’s World Cup omission is “maybe it's the best thing that's ever happened to Cole Palmer, because maybe his career is just drifting a little bit and he gets a massive kick up the backside.