Leicester City manager Russell Martin has emphatically shut down reports linking youngster Louis Page with Man United.

The 18-year-old is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young talents outside of England’s top flight.

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Page broke into the Leicester City first-team last season, making 18 Championship appearances, just five of which were starts.

Sky Sports have since linked the young attacking midfielder with a move to Man United, with Page said to be keen on moving to Old Trafford.

New Leicester boss Martin is adamant that won’t happen, however, emphatically telling Sky Sports that he would tell Man United to ‘go away.’

"Louis is a really fantastic young player. Obviously, I know the director of football at Manchester United very well after spending some time with Southampton,” he said.

"So we haven't actually spoken with Louis because he probably knows what I'd say to him and tell him to go away.

"But no, until something comes in that is really brilliant for the club, the player, and everyone is happy, then Louis stays, and he's in the squad.

"I'm really enjoying working with him. He's a fantastic young player."