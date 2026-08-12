Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Russell Martin responds to Man United interest in Leicester youngster Louis Page

Russell Martin responds to Man United interest in Leicester youngster Louis Page
Russell Martin responds to Man United interest in Leicester youngster Louis PageMike Egerton, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia

Leicester City manager Russell Martin has emphatically shut down reports linking youngster Louis Page with Man United.

The 18-year-old is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young talents outside of England’s top flight.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Page broke into the Leicester City first-team last season, making 18 Championship appearances, just five of which were starts.

Sky Sports have since linked the young attacking midfielder with a move to Man United, with Page said to be keen on moving to Old Trafford.

New Leicester boss Martin is adamant that won’t happen, however, emphatically telling Sky Sports that he would tell Man United to ‘go away.’

"Louis is a really fantastic young player. Obviously, I know the director of football at Manchester United very well after spending some time with Southampton,” he said.

"So we haven't actually spoken with Louis because he probably knows what I'd say to him and tell him to go away. 

"But no, until something comes in that is really brilliant for the club, the player, and everyone is happy, then Louis stays, and he's in the squad. 

"I'm really enjoying working with him. He's a fantastic young player."

Mentions
Louis PageRussell MartinManchester UnitedLeicesterPremier LeagueFootball transfers