Rusk to take charge of Southampton once again as club remains patient in manager search

Southampton are said to have sounded out several managerial targets regarding a replacement for Russell Martin.

The Premier League side are in serious danger of going down, as they are adrift of the teams outside of the relegation zone.

Interim head coach Simon Rusk will be in charge on Sunday against Fulham.

He was in charge for the narrow 2-1 loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.

Per Daily Echo, the club are working hard to find the right person for the present and future.

They do not want to make a knee-jerk appointment, which they would have to then reverse in the summer.