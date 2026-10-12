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Haaland: 'Lovely' Liverpool win will stay with Man City fans for a long time

Haaland: 'Lovely' Liverpool win will stay with Man City fans for a long time.
Haaland: 'Lovely' Liverpool win will stay with Man City fans for a long time.Profimedia

Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland had a special message for the club's fans after their sensational 3-0 win away at arch rivals Liverpool.

City returned to action following the international break, and as the travelling faithful showed a firm display of defiance on Merseyside, the club continue to navigate a tricky period.

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It was party time in the away end at Anfield, in City's first game since being found guilty of breaching Premier League financial regulations, with an appeal ongoing.

It extends Enzo Maresca's 100% top-flight record at the start of 2026/27 - as Haaland opened the scoring - and City's No.9 was clear over the significance of such a timely win.

"Every single person who is part of Man City, and every fan, this is a lovely moment that'll stay with us for a long time.

"It was tough, it was hard, but we showed amazing character from back to front. I'm so proud of everyone.

"It's always tough to come here, if you look at our record, it's tough. With the Pep and Klopp era, it was tough for both teams, always has been.

"It's important to stay strong mentally, stick together and do what you can do something about, and the thing we can do something about is to play good football, and fight together. That's the only thing we can do."

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