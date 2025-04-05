Ruben Amorim sets ambitious Premier League target for Man United

Man United manager Ruben Amorim has insisted he wants his side to start challenging for the Premier League title next season.

The 40-year-old has rubbished talk it could take several years for Man United to challenge for the Premier League, insisting he wants them to start next season.

Advertisement Advertisement

United are currently on course for their worst ever Premier League finish, sitting down in 13th with just 37 points from their 30 games.

Speaking ahead of the derby against Man City on Sunday, Amorim revealed his lofty ambitions.

"I don't want to think we need a lot of years to be competitive. I can't think like that, I cannot manage that, it's not in me. That's why I'm putting pressure on myself," he told reporters.

"We are changing a lot of things inside the club and we know it will take a lot of time, but I will not say I need a lot of years.

"Next year is our goal. I'm not saying we're going to win the title in the next year, I'm not crazy. I'm saying I don't want this conversation that we need a lot of years and let’s keep it calm – no, we are in a rush. We are suffering a lot for next year to be so much better.”