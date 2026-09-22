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Rooney to sue Carroll? Man Utd legend ready for legal action after drinking comments

Rooney to sue Carroll? Man Utd legend ready for legal action after drinking comments
Rooney to sue Carroll? Man Utd legend ready for legal action after drinking commentsPaul ELLIS / AFP / AFP / Profimedia

Andy Carroll claimed in his new autobiography Owning It: In My Own Words that Wayne Rooney drank and used snus on England duty.

Carroll portrayed Rooney positively in the book, calling him “one of the good guys”, “normal” and “very, very funny.” 

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However, the former Liverpool striker stated that Rooney would invite teammates into his hotel room where they would smoke, do snus and drink. He also claimed there were crates of lager and bottles of wine in the room. 

He writes of Rooney: “He’d call me at two in the ­afternoon and say, ‘Andy, my room, now’. ‘Nah’, I’d say, ‘not now Wazza, it’s too early’. 

 “But he’d always bully me into submission. I’d find him lying on his bed watching TV, smoking (his lips would sometimes be bulging with snus — smokeless tobacco — as well) and swigging a bottle of beer. 

“He’d be surrounded by cartons of fags, crates of lager and ­bottles of wine (which he got the hotel manager to deliver to his room), and soon his room would be full of players. No one got smashed, it was just Wazza’s way of breaking the monotony with a couple of drinks, which was preferable to lying on our beds and staring at the walls.” 

Rooney has since hit back and said Carroll knows they “never really socialised” and called the story about drinking on England duty “a fabrication.” 

The former Manchester United and Everton striker is also reportedly considering legal action with a Sun source claiming that Carroll is “spiralling over the whole situation” as he didn’t expect such a reaction from Rooney. 

“Andy had a book to sell and now he’s in over his head," they added. “There may be a public apology coming unless he wants a legal battle on his hands.”

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Wayne RooneyAndy CarrollManchester UnitedPremier League

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