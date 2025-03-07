Rooney on Everton's new ground: Even though it's a big stadium it still feels quite tight

Rooney on Everton's new stadium: Even though it's a big stadium it still feels quite tight

Former Everton striker Wayne Rooney have revealed his thought on Everton's new stadium and joked that he would love to be in the dugout.

Rooney given an all-access tour of the new facility at Bramley-Moore dock ahead of the Toffees move away from Goodison Park at the end of the season. 10,000 supporters were given the chance to watch a game at the new stadium for the first time when the Blues' Under-18s faced Wigan Athletic and now the former striker who had two spells at the club has shared his thoughts after a private tour.

"It's brilliant, obviously driving in I've gone past it quite a few times," he said. "It's the first time coming in and obviously seeing it from the inside is brilliant.

"A long time coming! I remember when I joined Everton at nine and there was talk about a new stadium then."

"From a selfish point of view you wish you were playing and wish you were involved in the game. It's history. Obviously the last game at Goodison is going to be history and the first game here is going to be something unique. Hopefully I'll be here to watch the game."

The 39-year-old then joked about where he would sit if given the chance which sparked reports about his managerial future which may lead him back to the club one day.

"There (the dugout)!" joked Rooney. "I remember going to Goodison and being sat behind the pillars. There's no obstructed views - I don't think there will be a bad view.

"Even though it's a big stadium it still feels quite tight. With the way the stadium is built, I imagine the noise will generate and keep the noise in the stadium."