Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso was full of praise for youngster Estevao following their 2-0 Premier League win over Manchester United on Saturday (October 31).

Chelsea fans have been clamouring to see more of the 19-year-old, and Alonso obliged for the game against Man United, handing Estevao his first Premier League start of the season.

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Alonso caught some flak for not calling on the Brazilian during Chelsea’s EFL Cup penalty defeat to Liverpool in midweek.

The Brazilian impressed against United and was unfortunate not to get on the score sheet after VAR ruled out his goal and Chelsea’s third due to an offside.

Asked whether he had already decided earlier in the week that he would be starting Estevao against United, Alonso said: “You ask me, but sometimes I can't give you all the info.

“We spoke after (the) Tottenham (game) and he knew that he was going to be playing tonight, today.

“He has had the best response to show that he deserves more, that he was prepared and that's what you want from a football player, so I'm very happy for him. He deserved to enjoy his game, he had a good connection with the crowd.

“He was really close to scoring that goal. At the end he fought really hard, he was tired and it has been a good day for him.”