Rogers insists Villa worthy winners against Forest

Morgan Rogers insists Aston Villa were worthy of the three points after victory over Nottingham Forest.

Rogers struck as Villa won 2-1 on Saturday.

"We knew going into the game that we had to win ultimately if we wanted to challenge and get into the Champions League positions, which we set out to do at the start of the season,” Rogers said.

“We were against a good team who are in great form and we knew it was going to be difficult, but we started the game incredibly well and got two goals. That settled us down and got us playing.

“In the second half, we knew they were going to come back at us, and they did. We just did enough to withstand their pressure and attacks because they’ve got quality.

“I thought we did really well and deserved the win in the end.”

Rogers now has 13 goals for the season.

He also said: “I’m focused and I just want to keep going and not let the outside noise change the way I am, the way I’m training and playing, and my attitude.

“I just want to keep going and keep improving. It’s nice to have my family at home who are proud of me, those are really nice moments.

“I just want to keep improving and to keep shining, and that’s what I’ll continue to do.”