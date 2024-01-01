Rogers has proven a lot of pundits wrong after signing for Villa

Aston Villa’s move to sign Morgan Rogers has proven a lot of people wrong this past year.

The youngster arrived in January from Middlesbrough to the surprise of some, but has proved value for money since then.

He has become a huge player for Villa under coach Unai Emery, often starting as their no.10.

Now pundit Don Goodman admits he has been proven wrong about Rogers, having criticized the move in February.

“I’ve mentioned previously that I really wasn’t sure if he was ready for the Premier League, and that Villa appeared to have just invested in potential," Goodman told Villa News.

"But I’ll hold my hands up – he’s done way better than I anticipated and played way more than I anticipated.

"He glides across the ground and has the ability to beat his man, which is invaluable in modern football because it opens up spaces. When you have a ball-carrying midfielder that gets past people, things start to happen.”