Rodríguez wants to "put things right" after West Ham loss

Guido Rodríguez says fans can expect much more from him and the West Ham United side after their loss against Aston Villa.

The midfielder has been a part of Julen Lopetegui’s squad for less than a fortnight and is working towards optimal fitness after he made, he debut.

“It was good, it was a nice experience to debut in the Premier League,” he told West Ham TV. “It was a shame that we couldn’t win or at least get a point from the last play of the game (when Tomáš Souček twice went close in the final seconds). We have to keep working as this has only just begun, and there are plenty more games to put things right.

“It was a game in which could have gone our way. We have to keep working, put this behind us and keep looking forward.

“It was a really good experience. I really liked the atmosphere that the fans created, they gave us a lot of energy during many moments that we needed it and we ask them to trust us that we will continue to work hard to achieve things.”

Fans can expect a lot more from Rodriguez this season as he works towards full fitness and becomes part of a side fighting for their first three points.