Robins excited for Coventry in "really tough game" against Tottenham

Coventry City boss Mark Robins is excited about taking on a Premier League team in the cup.

His side are preparing for a Carabao Cup Third Round tie against Tottenham on Wednesday.

Robins knows his team are in for a tough game against Ange Postecoglou’s attack-minded team.

On the game, he stated: “Whatever happened on Saturday (1-1 draw with Watford in the Championship), it doesn’t prepare you for coming up against a Tottenham side who have the most aggressive press in Europe at the moment.

“They have top players throughout the side. We have to wait and see what they do, but for us we have to try and find and navigate our way through an interesting few days.

“It is a really tough game tomorrow evening, and we don’t want to turn up and just be passengers we want to compete and give them a game.

“We know that Premier League athletes are different animals, but we’ve done okay against some of those teams before.

“It’s the same old cliché, you have to be at your best and they have to have an off night, but that’s not to say we won’t be having a real go, because the chance of getting through is mouthwatering.”

