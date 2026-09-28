Roberto Mancini 'unconcerned' over Man City rule breaches

Former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini has offered his view on the Premier League giants being found guilty of breaking major financial rules.

The Italian coach has addressed rumours he signed a "double contract" during his time as City manager, which centres on allegations of 14 instances where the club failed to provide accurate details for player and manager payments, from 2009-10 to 2017-18.

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That period covers Mancini's three and a half years in charge at the Etihad Stadium, during which time he won the 2011 FA Cup and City's first top-flight title for 44 years in 2012.

Mancini, has since taken over as Italy's new manager, and he was asked during a press conference ahead of their UEFA Nations League game against Turkey about the allegations relating to his career at in Manchester.

"Found guilty of what? It's not an issue that concerns me. It's nothing new because this matter has been discussed for the last four or five years.

"Manchester City has not been found guilty, and the alleged double contract is not my concern. It's their issue, not mine."