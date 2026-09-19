Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi shared the fan's frustrations after their 3-2 Premier League loss to Aston Villa on Saturday (September 19).

Spurs finally scored their first goals of their Premier League campaign, but after going 3-0 down Aston Villa, they were too little too late.

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De Zerbi’s side are now without a win in their opening five league games, sitting down in 18th despite spending well over £300 million on new players in the summer.

The fans let their frustrations known after the defeat to Villa, booing their side off the pitch in scenes reminiscent of the past few seasons.

The reaction from the stands marked a grim milestone, as the club have now lost 50 of their 141 Premier League fixtures since moving into their new stadium.

Speaking to reporters after the game, De Zerbi echoed the fan’s frustrations, saying: "Today I am very disappointed, very sad and very frustrated for the performance.

“We can't lose this game in this way absolutely. We can't concede that second goal. We can't lose balance. The way we conceded the second goal was incredible."

Tottenham will have to wait until after the international break to rectify their form when they head to Man United on October 10th.