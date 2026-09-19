Roberto De Zerbi makes 'best in the Premier League' claim on Tottenham trio

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Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi.
Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi.Profimedia

Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi is confident his team can turn their poor star to the season around in the coming weeks.

Spurs are yet to win a game - or score a goal - in the Premier League this season ahead of a key showdown with fellow strugglers Aston Villa.

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De Zerbi has backed his forward players to start scoring goals soon, as he believes chances are being created, and the Italian coach is also confident his defensive options are among the best in the top-flight.

"We could have scored four or five goals at Liverpool, Bergvall and Kudus in the first half, Marmoush a couple of times in the second half as well as the goal we scored with Gallagher.

"Even though we're not scoring I can't change my opinion of the players. Marmoush is a fantastic player. Savio is fantastic. Solanke, when he's fit, is a very good player. Maddison, Kudus, Gallagher and Fernandes with different characteristics, all four are very good.

"We also have maybe the best full-backs in the Premier League in Robertson, Udogie and Pedro Porro."

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