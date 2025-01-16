Richards highlights Palace spirit for victory over Leicester

Crystal Palace’s strength as a unit earned praise from Chris Richards after a battling win in midweek.

The Premier League side earned a valuable three points against Leicester City, who are also battling relegation.

After making it six Premier League away games without a loss, Richards hailed the entire unit on the field.

The United States international said: “Yeah, we’ve had a few sicknesses throughout the last few weeks, but that's no excuse. We're a team that's very determined and we just want to play for each other.

“Anytime we can step on the pitch, whether it's home or away, we want to make sure that we try to get a few points.

“At half-time we came in very disappointed with ourselves, but I guess the positive was it was probably one of the worst halves of football that we’ve played this season, so we could only go upwards from there

“The second-half started off still a bit slow, but we ended up getting a goal and then that changed the whole momentum. I think the boys up top did really well and then of course Marc, to finish the game off… it was a really impressive game today.”