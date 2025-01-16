Palace boss Glasner welcomes victory over Leicester: But the performance...

Crystal Palace’s reaction to a difficult first-half display was crucial to winning in midweek.

The London club had to work very hard to overcome a determined Leicester City outfit.

However, their overall strength told by the end, as they ran away 2-0 winners.

Manager Oliver Glasner told Palace TV: “The best thing today is the result, and we're really pleased with the three points, with the clean sheet, with the goals we scored – but we can't be satisfied with the performance today. Especially the first-half was not good.

“We were lucky that it was a draw at half-time and then it was a little bit louder than usual in the dressing room, and the players showed a good reaction. But still, I think we can do better.

“In the second-half, we created some chances and in the first-half, to be honest, almost nothing, and then we looked a little bit… everything looked so slow.

“But the players showed a good reaction, which shows again their great character, their great mentality, their great togetherness. And then we decided the game in the right moments, keeping the clean sheet, and now we go home, of course, being happy with three points.”