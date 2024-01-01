Redknapp: If Arsenal win at Man City they'll be title favourites

Redknapp wrote for The Sun: "The key message for Arsenal today is a simple one: Don’t be beaten!
"If Mikel Arteta’s boys win against Manchester City, they will be Prem title favourites in many people’s books.
"But after three points at Tottenham and a point against Atalanta, a draw would make it a great week.
"I know some people say the Gunners not going for the jugular at the Etihad last season cost them the title as they fell two points short.
"But I still feel it was the defeat by Aston Villa a couple of weeks later that really did the damage.
"No one would be complaining about that draw at City had they put away their first-half chances against Villa.
"If Arsenal lose, a five-point gap will open up, though that’s not impossible to close — there will be plenty of time.
"But this is a massive game."