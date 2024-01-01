Redknapp: If Arsenal win at Man City they'll be title favourites

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp believes Arsenal will be title favourites if they win at Manchester City today.

Redknapp wrote for The Sun: "The key message for Arsenal today is a simple one: Don’t be beaten!

"If Mikel Arteta’s boys win against Manchester City, they will be Prem title favourites in many people’s books.

"But after three points at Tottenham and a point against Atalanta, a draw would make it a great week.

"I know some people say the Gunners not going for the jugular at the Etihad last season cost them the title as they fell two points short.

"But I still feel it was the defeat by Aston Villa a couple of weeks later that really did the damage.

"No one would be complaining about that draw at City had they put away their first-half chances against Villa.

"If Arsenal lose, a five-point gap will open up, though that’s not impossible to close — there will be plenty of time.

"But this is a massive game."