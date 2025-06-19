Gonzalo proud scoring first Real Madrid goal of Xabi era

Gonzalo Garcia was thrilled to score his first goal for Real Madrid after their 1-1 draw with Al-Hilal in their Club World Cup opener.

Gonzalo scored the opener, though Real were pegged back through Ruben Neves' successful penalty.

He later said: "We grew into the game and got better as it went on, trying to get to grips with the pitch, the heat and the circumstances.

"We took the lead and then we really upped the pressure in the second half and perhaps we deserved to take the three points. But we're happy with the performance, it's just a shame we couldn't get the win.

“It's special, not only to score the first goal under Xabi Alonso. It was a special game for me because it's my first start in this jersey, which means the world to me. I hope I can continue to get more minutes under my belt and make a contribution to the team."

On his goal, Gonzalo added: “It all happened pretty quickly. I found a pass to Vini Jr. and then it was a nice counter-attack involving several teammates that luckily ended up in a goal."