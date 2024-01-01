RB Salzburg coach Lijnders: Right time to leave Liverpool

New RB Salzburg manager Pep Lijnders has explained the highly-emotional period when he left Liverpool.

He was the assistant for now departed Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, with Arne Slot taking over the Anfield hot seat this summer.

As Lijnders embarks on his first major managerial role, he is thankful for what he experienced in England.

"The moment I came and signed for Salzburg was probably the moment where I could say goodbye to Liverpool - at least this is how it felt," he said in his first interview in Austria.

"Knowing that I would go into a club that really suits my ideas, my style of play, the way we want to build with young players.

"It was double (the emotions) because you're signing and then saying goodbye to a club, my boys don't know anything else than Liverpool and England so for the whole family (it is a big change). But everyone is ready to go, it feels it was the right time - it is the right time."