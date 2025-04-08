Raul Jimenez confirms desire to extend Fulham contract

Mexico international Raul Jimenez has revealed that he wishes to extend his contract with English Premier League outfit Fulham.

The striker’s contract with the Cottagers expires on June 30, but he's hopeful of extending his deal with Marco Silva’s side.“I hope the option to stay at Fulham, in the Premier League, gets activated. The club can trigger it, and I’d be happy to continue in England,” Jimenez told TNT Sports.

Advertisement Advertisement

Fulham are enjoying a strong run in the current Premier League season and currently sit in eighth place with 48 points.