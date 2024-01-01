Tribal Football
Ratiu on Premier League radar this summer as clubs circle
Romania right-back Andrei Ratiu is attracting interest from the Premier League this summer.

The blue-haired defender has made a name for himself at Euro 2024, contributing to the minnows’ run to the round of 16.

Now he may be ready to make a step up at club level, with Brentford said to be interested.

Per The Mirror, there are other teams around Europe who are also pushing to sign the Rayo Vallecano star.

He is wanted by teams in the Italian Serie A, German Bundesliga, and the Premier League.

Vallecano, however, are not keen to sell Ratiu and would prefer that he signs a new contract.

