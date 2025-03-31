Ratcliffe and Man Utd forced into climbdown as derby ticket prices slashed

Manchester United have cut ticket prices over fears of empty seats at Old Trafford for Sunday's derby against Manchester City.

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was forced to back down after Ineos raised ticket prices for members to a minimum of £66, while also removing concessions for children and supporters over the age of 65.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Sun reports with ticket sales sluggish and concerns of sections of the stadium showing empty seats, it's been decided that members can now buy tickets for £40, and concessions are set at £25.

United members can also buy tickets for less than the previous £66 price for the remainder of the season at Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe had recently claimed the price rises were needed after insisting United could've gone bust by the end of the year.