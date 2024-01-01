Ramy takes aim at "claims" over Liverpool star Salah: There's no inside info!

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah’s agent has increased speculation about his future at the club.

Salah has less than a year remaining on his present deal at Anfield, but has suggested he would like to extend his stay in England.

The Reds are understood to be relaxed about the situation, per The Mirror and other sources.

However, his agent Ramy Abbas Issa has written the following on Twitter this week:

“FYI – all those ‘journalists’ who imply having ‘inside information’ about Mohamed’s future are making claims/posts based on absolutely nothing.

“Just click-w***ing. ‘Sources close to Mohamed’ don’t exist. This post is really just to tell you that they don’t know.”