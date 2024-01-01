Ramsdale admits likely Arsenal exit

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has indicated his desire to leave the club.

The English shot stopper admitted that he had a tough season on the bench last term.

Ramsdale was dropped by manager Mikel Arteta for summer signing David Raya.

"No footballer wants to not play," Ramsdale told talkSPORT in the lead-up to the start of Euro 2024.

"I’ve had a tough year personally not playing and I never want to do that again."

Despite not being a regular at club level, Ramsdale did make it into the Euro 2024 squad.