Quansah: Liverpool captain Van Dijk's vocal leadership unique

Liverpool youngster Jarell Quansah has spoken about playing with club hero Virgil Van Dijk.

The talented center half has the chance to learn from one of the top rated defenders in the sport.

While the 21-year-old wants to be a regular starter in his own right, he is aware of all that Van Dijk can pass on to him.

He stated, “The way Virgil talks you through the game, I've never heard anyone like it.

“He might annoy us at times but it's all for the greater good.

'With all the experience he has and the situations he's been in, it's only fair that he can share his knowledge so we can be the best players we can.

“I'll have to be one of the best center-halves in Europe if I'm starting (for Liverpool).

“It's always been the goal since I was young, I've always wanted to be the best in the world in my position and so I'm striving for that and it doesn't matter how long it takes, I'm not going to get too disheartened if it's not 2026 (World Cup), I know what I need to do and hopefully I keep improving.”