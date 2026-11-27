Premier League rivals push for Man City owners be forced to sell club

Senior figures at several Premier League clubs are reportedly demanding that Manchester City owners be forced to sell the club.

Manchester City were found guilty of inflating their revenues and disguising losses by £900 million through "sham" commercial arrangements.

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Earlier in the week, chair of the Independent Football Regulator (IFR) David Kogan claimed he has the "stomach" to take action against City.

We’re yet to learn what that punishment might be, but it’s understood that everything is on the table, from a fine to expulsion from the Premier League.

According to BBC Sport, the higher-ups of several Premier League sides are now demanding that Man City owners be forced to sell over their financial doping.

Man City are owned by Abu Dhabi United Group - a private investment company belonging to United Arab Emirates vice-president and deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour.

The club continue to deny any wrongdoing.