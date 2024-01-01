Praet calm as he comes off contract at Leicester

Dennis Praet insists he's calm as he comes off contract at Leicester City.

The Belgium midfielder becomes a free agent next week.

"I'm at the end of my contract and ready for something new," said Praet to HLN. "I am now 29 and physically at the peak of my career.

"I definitely want to become important somewhere again, so that I can find the fun in the game again.

"(Being a free agent is) certainly not frightening, because I think I have already shown enough of my worth. But the uncertainty is great. Where are we going to live? Where do the children go to school? These are questions that you want answered quickly."