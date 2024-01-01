Postecoglou explains eliminating goal-kicks from Spurs play

Tribal Football
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou admits he's eliminating goal-kicks from their play.

So far this season, Spurs have not taken a long goal-kick as Postecoglou insists his players consistently build-up play from the back.

He said ahead of today's clash with West Ham: "We might have played one or two longer but I won't second guess your research. It's part of the way we want to play our football. The shorter pass means you're going to start off with possession. We don't want to give away possession.

"The kind of team we are, we want to set things up so we have control of the game and the shorter pass guarantees that and from there you move your way forward.

"A big part of our build up play is to manipulate oppositions as much as we can as we move up the park rather than go long to a contested ball and hope we get the second ball. We're just not that kind of team. But within that context, there's enough variety there that we still make it difficult for teams to stop us from achieving that."

