Posetcoglou lays out plans for Spurs - next season

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says he wants the chance to remain in charge next season.

The Australian has guided Spurs into the Europa League semifinals, but is under huge pressure with the team sitting in the bottom half of the table.

But Postecoglou insists: "It depends on your outlook. I think irrespective we should keep building on what we've started. We've had a clear plan from when we started on how we're going to play, what kind of squad we're going to have, how we're going to build that squad," he said.

"I don't think it's any secret, we've gone for a certain age profile, knowing it's something we're going to build on and that should continue. I don't think it should change. Obviously if you get Champions League football, that accelerates certain things.

Europe took it's toll

"We know the demands of European football, irrespective of the competition - particularly Europa and Champions League can have a serious effect on your capabilities as a club. Not just us but all clubs. You can see that.

"The two extra games in Europe which are going to be there consistently now, that puts extra strain, so that affects the size of your squad and the profile your squad has. But for me it doesn't really change anything. We need to continue on the profile we've started with.

"We've got an exciting young squad and we'll continue to improve. We've obviously had some challenges this year around particularly injuries and our ability to cope with Europe and domestic (fixtures), and I feel we're better placed to tackle that if we're in Europe next year but in terms of the overall policy, I wouldn't see any significant change."