Posetcoglou concedes Tottenham January market could be closed

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has acknowledged the club may not sign more players.

The North London outfit are besieged by injuries at present, which have derailed their season.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Postecoglou is not sure if he is going to get the reinforcements he wants.

Asked if nothing may happen, Postecoglou said: "Yeah, potentially. The club is working hard to try to get some help for the players, but as far as I know, there’s nothing imminent.

“But things happen quickly in the last week of the window, so still hopeful."

"Nah mate, the players are giving everything every game," he said when asked if his players weren’t doing enough.

"This has been a good solid two months of us relying on a small group of players.

"We’re in every competition which is a great thing but it adds a toll. We’ve been playing two games a week for this whole period.

"That’s why we’re picking up some injuries now. The players are giving everything every game. They're trying their utmost in every fixture we have. We’re still in three cup competitions so there’s a fantastic opportunity there for us in the next couple of months."