Mauricio Pochettino is ready for the challenge of restoring Manchester United to their spot as the No.1 club in the city.

The Argentinian coach has now formally started work in new role as United boss after agreeing a two-and-a-half-year contract earlier this month.

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He signed off with the USMNT in a 2-0 win over Haiti in Cincinnati in his final game in charge, and the former Chelsea and Tottenham manager kicks off his tenure at home to arch rivals Liverpool on November 22.

After the Haiti victory, Pochettino set out his plans, with a clear message to Manchester City when asked if 'Manchester is blue'.

"No way, you will see. Give me time and that is going to change."

"We're excited because the new challenge is big, but it's the adrenaline you want to feel.

"We're going to have a different job, but we have the experience to deal with that. We need to add our common sense in the way that we are going to approach all the things.

"We know that it's not a situation that deserves to be at a club like Manchester United and for the fanbase."