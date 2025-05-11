PGMOL explain red card for Chelsea striker Jackson

The Professional Game Match Officials (PGMOL) group have explained Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson's red card at Newcastle United today.

Jackson was shown red after earning an initial yellow card for a foul on Newcastle defender Sven Botman.

Advertisement Advertisement

The pair collided challenging for a header, with Botman hitting the pitch holding his head.

Referee John Brooks initially showed Jackson a yellow card before VAR intervened and urged him to take a closer look.

A replay showed Jackson was watching Botman’s movement rather than the flight of the ball before glancing away and striking the Dutchman in the face with his forearm.

The PGMOL stated during the game: "VAR checked the referee’s call of yellow card to Jackson – and deemed that the challenge by Jackson on Botman was a serious foul play offence, therefore recommended an on-field review. The referee then upgraded the yellow to a red card.”