Perez insists Holland captaincy should be taken from Liverpool defender Van Dijk

Former PSV Eindhoven attacker Kenneth Perez says the Holland captaincy should be taken away from Virgil van Dijk.

The pundit believes Liverpool's captain struggles with the responsibility.

He told ESPN: "Maybe Van Dijk is not the leader leader. Maybe he shouldn't want to be.

"I really think the Dutch national team would benefit from having a different captain.

"Just let Van Dijk be the incredibly good defender that he is."