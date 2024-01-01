Partey talks up Arsenal midfield competition

Tribal Football
Thomas Partey insists he has no issue if Arsenal buy another midfielder.

The Ghana international says he'll welcome the increased competition.

He told Hayters TV:  "We have a lot of players in that position. Jorginho is playing well, I'm playing well too, Declan Rice is there, as is Odegaard.

 "I think we also have other players who can come in and make a difference. We have to compete against each other. And at the end of the day, it is Mister Arteta who decides. With this competition, the team can get to the highest level we want to be.

"I think this will help the team. When there is more competition in the team, the level of the team increases and we have to maintain that intensity, that level."

