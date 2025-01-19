Partey insists Arsenal title hopes remain alive

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey insists their title hopes remain alive.

Arsenal dropped more points yesterday with a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.

But Partey said: “You want to be at the top so you continue to look at people at the top but the main focus is always to believe in ourselves, try to do things better, focus and win our games.

“I think the mentality from our fans, to the players, to the coach is very clear. We want to be the best, chase the best teams and want to be the best team. Our mentality is to do our best and become the best.

“I think there a lot of teams chasing the title and we have to focus on ourselves and win our games.”

He added, “I’m proud of the team, everybody is proud of each other because we are doing a really great job and dominating a lot of teams. Every game that we play, we play consistently, we keep our consistency and at the end of the day we will get our results.”