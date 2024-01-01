Tribal Football
Palhinha admits relief finally landing at Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha admits he's relieved to have finally signed for the German giants.

Both in the January transfer window and last summer, Palhinha saw Bayern's attempts to sign him frustrated by Fulham, before he finally joined last month.

The Portugal international said, "It's a dream come true.

"Naturally it was a great disappointment for me and my family at the time. It was not easy to start over, but I did it.

"I didn't expect Bayern to come back. I was very proud that I was given another opportunity to move to Bayern.”

“I'm ready,” he assured.

"I must also be grateful to Thomas Tuchel", because in fact it was the former Bayern coach who explicitly requested the signing of the 29 year old.

