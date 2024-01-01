Palace remain in hunt for Wolfsburg defender Lacroix

Crystal Palace remain in the hunt for VfL Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix.

With doubts over the futures of centre-halves Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi, Palace remain in pursuit of Lacroix.

Newcastle have made multiple offers for Guehi, with Fulham having bid for Andersen.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Lacroix is a priortity for Palace should they lose one or both of their senior centre-backs.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner is a fan of Lacroix and has worked with him in the past.