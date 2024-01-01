Odegaard says Liverpool loss is "not the end of the world" as Arsenal on the right track

Arsenal lost their third game of their American tour against Liverpool in what was a poor performance, Martin Odegaard however believes Arsenal are on course to perfection ahead of next season.

The Arsenal captain played a full 90 minutes in his sides 2-1 loss to Liverpool which rounded off the clubs USA tour which has been a success overall.

Despite the loss the Norwegian is looking at the bigger picture and believes Arsenal will peak at the right time.

“We always want to win when we play. It’s pre-season so it’s not the end of the world but it’s disappointing when you lose. I think in the second half we looked a lot better, and we improved a lot.

“I think it’s been a really great week-and-a-half. We’re getting fitter and fitter, getting that sharpness back. I think we’re getting ready, it’s not the moment to be at our top (level) but I think we’re going to time it well and be ready when it kicks off.

“I feel good – I had a good summer with some good rest and also had the time to work for myself. I just think me and the whole team need to get that sharpness back from playing games and I’m sure that will come with a few more games, so I’m happy.”

The skipper also spoke on how close the squad are and how great it was to see the American supporters.

“I think it’s a good moment, of course, you need to prepare physically but also to come together as a team. We’ve spent a lot of time together, so I think it’s also been good for the togetherness and to get to know each other even more, and to come even more together as a group.”

“It’s always brilliant when you come here and see all the supporters we have here. It’s massive! I’m really happy to see that and it’s fun to play here as well, so it’s just a shame that we couldn’t get the win today.”

“I think it will be good to go back home now and I can’t wait to be at the Emirates again and see all the supporters back home. I’m excited to go back home.”