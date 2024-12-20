Espírito Santo praises Forest owner Marinakis for constant ambition this season

Nottingham Forest are being driven on to even greater heights by their owner.

That is the view of manager Nuno Espírito Santo, who heaped praise on Evangelos Marinakis.

The Greek businessman and Forest owner has pushed the club up into the Premier League through his investment in the team.

“We have an owner who wants more and keeps pushing us. And we have to go,” Nuno said in his pre-match press conference, as his team battles for an unlikely top four finish.

“It’s good. This is life.

“It’s life also when you are in a bad situation. When you are in a good situation you cannot ignore that things can change and you have to be ready for it.

“This is how I think and what I try to transmit to all the players. Things don’t come by themselves; everybody has to work very hard to achieve them.”