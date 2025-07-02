'Nowhere near where I'd like to be' - Chelsea's Levi Colwill still looking to improve

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill delivered a brutally honest self assessment as he tries to live up to a "winners only" mentality at the club.

The 22-year-old came up through the youth ranks at Chelsea hearing stories of John Terry, Frank Lampard, and Didier Drogba winning titles.

Advertisement Advertisement

Colwill was a regular under Enzo Maresca throughout 2024-25 but according to himself, he wasn’t quite as good as he should have been.

He told reporters: "I am nowhere near where I would like to be. Defending one-v-one has been tough, but I think I’ve proved that I’m getting a bit better.

“I’m good at times when I’m trying to make passes and there are other times where I’ve been a bit lazy.

“We all know how big this club is and how the culture of the club has always been to win. We're just trying to reinforce that to the young boys, to the boys coming in, that this club is for winners only. That’s what we need to strive towards."