Nottingham Forest 'did everything right' in Manchester City win, says Delap

Nottingham Forest forward Liam Delap was delighted with his side's impressive 3-1 Premier League win over Manchester City on Saturday (November 7).

Delap, 23, scored a fantastic brace as Nottingham Forest inflicted a third consecutive Premier League defeat on Enzo Maresca’s Man City.

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Forest have now moved out of the relegation zone, heading in 16th with nine points from their opening ten games.

The striker who joined Forest from Chelsea in the summer has already matched his goal scoring tally for the entirety of last season.

While Delap will be getting all the praise from fans and pundits alike, he made sure to note the hard work from his teammates in their win.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Delap said: "It's been coming and we've been performing like that every week and not putting it in the net. Today we showed we can put them in the net so we're all happy.

"We did everything right, we got the three points and we're going to be happy going into the international break."

On his first goal: "I just wanted to run and shoot, luckily I got there and it went in the net."

On his second goal: "It gave us a little breathing room. It's always tough playing City, you're running after them for 90 minutes so we knew it was going to be a battle.

"It was a perfect ball from Morgan (Gibbs-White), he's set up a lot this season that we've not been able to convert so thankfully we could put it in the net."