Nottingham Forest are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign highly rated Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande.

The 22-year-old has been a key player for Sporting since joining in 2022-23 but was limited to just 15 Liga Portugal starts last season due to injury.

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According to BBC Sport, Diomande is now close to heading to the Premier League with Oliver Glasner’s Nottingham Forest.

While a final agreement is yet to be reached, it’s understood that a deal between the two clubs is close, with talks at an advanced stage.

Diomande has a £68.2m release clause in his Sporting contract but Forest are keen to land the Ivory Coast international for a lower fee.

Glasner is said to be a huge fan of the defender and attempted to sign him during his spell at Crystal Palace.