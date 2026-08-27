Nottingham Forest have reportedly made an offer for Crystal Palace defender and Oliver Glasner favourite Daniel Munoz.

The 30-year-old was a key player for Crystal Palace under Glasner, helping them win an FA Cup, Community Shield, and Europa Conference League during their time together.

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According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Glasner is keen on reuniting with Munoz at new club Nottingham Forest as he seeks to impalement his back-three system.

Ornstein reports that Forest’s offer consists of £20m initial fee and a further £2m in add-ons, which Palace are currently contemplating.

The Colombia international has two years remaining his contract at Selhurst Park following the extension he signed in April of last year.

Forest also have eyes on other targets and have held talks with Spanish side Celta Vigo over their right wingback Javi Rueda.