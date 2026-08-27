Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

EFL Cup third round draw: Liverpool host Spurs as Man United face Brighton

Sources: Michael Carrick's Man United left back plans revealed

Arsenal eye double player swap in final Alvarez transfer offer

Former Real Madrid & Chelsea forward Morata set for loan to Spanish second division side

Most read on Flashscore News

Holders PSG face tough UCL League Phase as Bayern Munich travel to Old Trafford

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Transfer News LIVE: Tottenham sign Marmoush, Chelsea agree Martinez deal

Antoine Semenyo makes history as first Ghanaian to make PFA Premier League Team of the Year

Nottingham Forest make bid for Oliver Glasner Crystal Palace favourite Daniel Munoz

Nottingham Forest make bid for Oliver Glasner Crystal Palace favourite Daniel Munoz
Nottingham Forest make bid for Oliver Glasner Crystal Palace favourite Daniel MunozSports Press Photo, SPP Sport Press Photo. / Alamy / Profimedia

Nottingham Forest have reportedly made an offer for Crystal Palace defender and Oliver Glasner favourite Daniel Munoz.

The 30-year-old was a key player for Crystal Palace under Glasner, helping them win an FA Cup, Community Shield, and Europa Conference League during their time together.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Glasner is keen on reuniting with Munoz at new club Nottingham Forest as he seeks to impalement his back-three system.

Ornstein reports that Forest’s offer consists of £20m initial fee and a further £2m in add-ons, which Palace are currently contemplating.

The Colombia international has two years remaining his contract at Selhurst Park following the extension he signed in April of last year.

Forest also have eyes on other targets and have held talks with Spanish side Celta Vigo over their right wingback Javi Rueda.

Mentions
Premier LeagueOliver GlasnerDaniel MunozNottinghamCrystal PalaceFootball transfers

Related Articles

Crystal Palace will only consider 'astronomical offer' for Liverpool target Sarr

Oliver Glasner wants two more summer signings at Nottingham Forest

Daniel Munoz 'unconvinced' over Tottenham move